La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Dec. 14, ZIP code 92037 had 711 registered cases (up by 96 from last week) and 1,642.6 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Nov. 22

Petty theft: 7600 block Mar Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

Nov. 23

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 block Lookout Drive, 3 a.m.

Nov. 25

Felony assault/willful cruelty to child without injury or death: Coast Boulevard South at Cuvier Street, 6:08 p.m. A woman suspected of driving drunk with her 10-year-old child in the car hit three parked cars, according to police. There were no injuries.

Nov. 26

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 12:01 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2000 block Soledad Avenue, 4 a.m.

Dec. 5

Vehicle break-in/theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 3 p.m.

Dec. 8

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2000 block Via Ladeta, 3:58 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 800 block Coast Boulevard, 6:50 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 900 block Coast Boulevard, 11 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 6600 block Neptune Place, 3 p.m.

Dec. 9

Felony vehicle theft: 1600 block Calle de Primra, 5 p.m.

Dec. 10

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 5 p.m.

Dec. 11

Fraud: 1600 block Paseo Bonita, 9:51 a.m.

Petty theft: 700 block Bonair Place, noon

Felony vehicle theft: 400 block Prospect Street, 4 p.m.

Dec. 12

Battery: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9:20 a.m.

Dec. 13

Felony grand theft: 6600 block Tyrian Street, 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5400 block Beaumont Avenue, 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆