News Nuggets: Injured Warrior Appreciation Run, holiday celebrations, fundraisers, more

Bikers ride to Mount Soledad to help injured military members

The Orange Coast Harley Owners Group held its ninth annual Injured Warrior Appreciation Run on Dec. 6, with dozens of motorcyclists riding from Irvine in Orange County to the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla to honor members of the U.S. armed forces.

Funds raised will benefit Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, a nonprofit organization that provides support services and transitional housing to ill and injured military members.



Drive-through menorah lighting on the way

Chabad of La Jolla will present a drive-through menorah lighting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St.

Participants can hear music and take home a free Hanukkah kit with a menorah, a dreidel, doughnuts and more. To learn more, call (858) 455-5433 or email chabadoflajolla@gmail.com.



Businesses participate in Las Patronas fundraiser

The Ascot Shop, Hi Sweetheart Boutique and J. McLaughlin will donate 20 percent of in-person and online sales to La Jolla nonprofit Las Patronas during the organization’s “Shop & Eat Local for a Cause” event Dec. 9-11.

The organization also will receive 10 percent of sales from to-go orders placed with Beaumont’s, Candor, Piazza 1909 and Spiro’s restaurants.

For a donation to apply, Las Patronas must be mentioned at checkout with the participating businesses.



La Jolla salon to host fundraiser for struggling employees

The Belle Sirene hair salon at 7838 Herschel Ave. in La Jolla will host a pop-up holiday shopping event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 12, to benefit salon employees affected by the state’s new coronavirus-related closure order.

The event will sell homemade baked goods and jewelry made by salon stylists.



La Jolla group schedules beach cleanup and charity events

The La Jolla chapter of the National League of Young Men has scheduled two events for this weekend.

The first is a beach cleanup and Toys for Tots drive Saturday, Dec. 12, in Mission Beach. The second is a Toy and Joy workshop on Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in San Diego. Tasks will include counting, sorting and sanitizing food and toy donations, building food boxes and toy shelves, sorting clothing items and hanging signage on shelves.

For more information about the chapter, visit nationalleagueofyoungmen.org/chapter/la-jolla.



Blood bank seeks plasma donations

Plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19 — known as convalescent plasma — are sought to help those who are currently fighting the disease.

The San Diego Blood Bank says hospital orders for convalescent plasma have tripled in the past month. On top of local demand, the blood bank is being called on to help supply national surge centers in anticipation of a spike in usage across the country.

All blood donations are being tested for antibodies to qualify donations for COVID-19 convalescent plasma. If a donation tests positive, the plasma in the donated blood may be used to help hospital patients fighting the disease.

Anyone previously diagnosed with COVID-19 can sign up at sandiegobloodbank.org/donateplasma.



Group commemorates signing of Mayflower Compact

The San Diego Colony of Mayflower Descendants commemorated the 400th anniversary of the signing of the Mayflower Compact, the first governing document of Plymouth Colony, on Nov. 21 via Zoom.

The San Diego Colony, with about 20 of its 375 members from La Jolla, heard presentations from members during the commemoration event and received proclamations from several elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Scott Peters (D-La Jolla).



$300,000 donated to boost scholarships for Black UCSD students

Former University of California President and UC San Diego Chancellor Richard Atkinson and his wife, Rita, have contributed $150,000 to the UCSD Black Alumni Scholarship Fund at The San Diego Foundation, which supports the academic success of Black students at UC San Diego.

The Atkinsons’ gift was matched by friends and colleagues, doubling the amount to $300,000.

The donation sets in motion the public launch of an initiative aiming to raise $9.5 million for the Black Alumni Scholarship Fund Endowment, which would significantly increase the number of scholarships awarded each year.



Salk scientist gets funding from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Uri Manor, a staff scientist with the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, will receive $690,116 over three years from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative as one of 22 CZI imaging scientists.

With the funding from CZI, founded by Dr. Priscilla Chan and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, Manor will create imaging tools such as probes and image processing and analysis software for biologists, including software that relies on AI technology.

“We are thrilled that CZI is recognizing Uri’s expertise in imaging and his passion for making imaging science more accessible to the wider scientific community,” Salk President Rusty Gage said in a statement. “This funding will help to advance his development and sharing of cutting-edge imaging tools for the biological community.”



Local golf officer is named PGA District 11 director

John McNair, chief golf officer at JC Resorts in La Jolla, has joined the PGA board as District 11 director. He will represent the Aloha, Northern California and Southern California PGA sections.

McNair, a PGA member with more than 25 years’ experience, was president of the Southern California PGA section in 2015-16.



Better Business Bureau accepting ethics award nominees

The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest — which includes San Diego — is seeking nominations for its 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics, which recognize businesses that positively affect the community.

“The public plays an essential role in identifying potential businesses for this award, as they experience firsthand the true impact of what an ethical company can offer,” Shelley Bradley, BBB director of signature events, said in a statement. “We are looking to honor companies who are true leaders, paving the way to promote ethical behavior in their industries and represent the best of the best in character and integrity.”

Nominations are being accepted through Feb. 1. A business may self-nominate. For more details, visit torchawards.bbbcommmunity.org.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆