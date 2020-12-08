La Jolla crime and public safety news: Fatal crash update; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

DUI suspect in fatal crash to be arraigned in April

Arraignment has been set for April for a man suspected of driving under the influence when his speeding car crashed into a tree in La Jolla early Nov. 22, killing his two passengers.

Peter John Meno, 26, has been charged with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He could face 12 years in prison if convicted.

Meno has been released from jail on bail. His bail had been set at $100,000.

Police said Meno was driving his Nissan Altima west on Torrey Pines Road at about 3:15 a.m. when he made a left turn onto Girard Avenue, lost control of the car and slammed into a palm tree in the 7500 block.

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office identified the passengers killed as Jaden Rowley, 22, of Oceanside, who was riding in the front seat, and Matthew Singleton Cate Jr., 19, of Vista, who was in the back seat.

The county district attorney’s office did not elaborate as to why Meno and his passengers were in La Jolla at the time of the crash.



Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Dec. 7, ZIP code 92037 had 615 registered cases (up by 79 from last week) and 1,420.8 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Nov. 17

Possession of narcotic or controlled substance: 6800 block Corral Way, 8 p.m.

Nov. 20

Fraud: 600 block Bonair Way, noon

Petty theft: 6600 block Avenida Manana, 3:01 p.m.

Nov. 27

Residential burglary: 6400 block Dowling Drive, 12:01 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7500 block Pepita Way, 6 p.m.

Nov. 30

Felony grand theft: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 10:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6300 block Via Maria, 7 p.m.

Dec. 1

Felony vehicle theft: 700 block Arenas Street, 7 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6100 block Havenhurst Place, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2

Fraud: 1000 block Prospect Street, 4:16 p.m.

Dec. 3

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, noon

Felony vehicle theft: 800 block Turquoise Street, noon

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 500 block Pearl Street, 3:20 p.m.

Drunk in public: 8100 block Camino del Oro, 11:01 p.m.

Dec. 5

Commercial burglary: 7300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4:05 a.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 8200 block El Paseo Grande, 11:49 p.m.

Grand theft: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 3:45 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 1300 block Opal Street, 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 6

Felony grand theft: 600 block Loring Street, 3 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆