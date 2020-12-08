Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 10-17

Sunday, Dec. 13

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Dec. 14

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Dec. 15

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Seth Stockmaster, community relations manager at Vet TV, will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Dec. 16

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com

Thursday, Dec. 17

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆