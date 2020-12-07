Merry and bright: ‘Reverse’ Christmas Parade rolls through La Jolla

Mermaids, seascape paintings and classic cars helped La Jollans ring in the holiday season when the “reverse” 2020 Christmas Parade rolled through town Dec. 6 with the theme “Christmas in the Cove in the Time of COVID.”

The sunny Sunday afternoon provided a platform for the traditional floats to line Herschel Avenue, but this time, spectators with tickets drove by in cars to see them to promote social distancing as a COVID-19 safety measure. Face masks also were required.

Santa Claus made his usual entrance in a 1915 Packard convertible known as the Old Black Goose and was taken to the portico of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library for socially distant visits and photos. Other classic Packards lined the street for viewing. ◆