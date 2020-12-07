Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Merry and bright: ‘Reverse’ Christmas Parade rolls through La Jolla

1/11
Santa Claus makes his entrance in the Old Black Goose as part of the La Jolla Christmas Parade festivities Dec. 6.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
2/11
Cars proceed up Herschel Avenue to view La Jolla Christmas Parade floats stationed along the street.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
3/11
Antique airplanes fly over the La Jolla Christmas Parade to signal its start.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
4/11
Mermaids from Erling Rohde Plumbing send holiday wishes to parade passersby.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
5/11
Children tell Santa from a social distance what they want for Christmas as he greets visitors outside the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
6/11
In a Christmas parade in reverse of the traditional format, floats and displays line Herschel Avenue in La Jolla as spectators drive by to see them.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
7/11
The man in red greets La Jolla Christmas Parade guests from a social distance.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
8/11
“Dude Vader” greets La Jolla Christmas Parade visitors in his “Star Wars” holiday finest.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
9/11
The “Star Trek” universe sent two representatives to the La Jolla Christmas Parade in their space-inspired float.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
10/11
Classic cars line the street as part of the La Jolla Christmas Parade.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
11/11
Students from Ooh La La Dance Academy perform for spectators driving by during the La Jolla Christmas Parade.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
Mermaids, seascape paintings and classic cars helped La Jollans ring in the holiday season when the “reverse” 2020 Christmas Parade rolled through town Dec. 6 with the theme “Christmas in the Cove in the Time of COVID.”

The sunny Sunday afternoon provided a platform for the traditional floats to line Herschel Avenue, but this time, spectators with tickets drove by in cars to see them to promote social distancing as a COVID-19 safety measure. Face masks also were required.

Santa Claus made his usual entrance in a 1915 Packard convertible known as the Old Black Goose and was taken to the portico of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library for socially distant visits and photos. Other classic Packards lined the street for viewing. ◆

Ashley Mackin-Solomon

