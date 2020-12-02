Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
A fog bow, or “ghost rainbow,” appears at Windansea, a result of very small water droplets in fog. (Jonah Gooden)
Ron Palmares, who grew up in San Diego and now lives in Montana, took this picture near Windansea while visiting recently. (Ron Palmares)
Debbie Schroeder’s garage was transformed into a space for a small, socially distanced family Thanksgiving dinner while also celebrating the 85th birthday of her husband, Hobe. (Courtesy of Debbie Schroeder)
The Arcade Building on Wall Street shows its holiday prep under puffy clouds. (Justin Maletic)
The underside of Scripps Pier gives the appearance of a tunnel to the sea. (Krista Ellis)
Marilyn Macrate shot this scene along the Coast Walk Trail. (Marilyn Macrate)
Children explore the rocks exposed by a very low tide in October. (James P. Rudolph)
A seagull has smooth sailing above the coastal waters. (Renea Nichols)
La Jolla is in the purple for a recent sunset. (Oscar Riveros)
Clouds and sun mix over the ocean off La Jolla. (Barry Levine)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
