La Jolla News Nuggets: Farmers Insurance Open, waste reduction award, shopping fundraisers, more

Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines to be held without spectators Jan. 28-31

The Century Club of San Diego, the nonprofit organization that operates San Diego’s PGA Tour event, the Farmers Insurance Open, announced that the 2021 tournament will be held Jan. 28-31 at La Jolla’s Torrey Pines Golf Course without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We recognize that COVID-19 requires dramatic modifications to the operations of our annual event,” said Century Club Chief Executive Marty Gorsich. “We have been working closely with the PGA Tour as well as the county and city of San Diego in our planning. The safety and well-being of everyone affiliated with the Farmers Insurance Open and our community remains our top priority. While we will certainly miss the energy our fans bring to Torrey, we remain focused on delivering a PGA Tour competition that showcases the best players in the game set against the backdrop of one of the most storied courses in the world.”

The tournament is televised annually on CBS and the Golf Channel, and fans are encouraged to follow the tournament’s social media accounts for up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes content.

LJ Crafted Wines wins city Business Waste Reduction & Recycling Award

Lowell and Anne Jooste, owners of LJ Crafted Wines, show their Business Waste Reduction & Recycling Award for their use of zero-waste growlers for serving wine. (Courtesy)

Bird Rock winemaker LJ Crafted Wines is among 10 winners of city of San Diego awards in November for business waste reduction and recycling.

In a concept created by owners Lowell and Anne Jooste, the company serves wine in zero-waste growlers — reusable bottles with swing-top caps that customers can return and exchange for sanitized, refilled bottles. “Our concept has saved 92,000 single-use wine bottles from production and disposal,” Jooste said.

“Award winners have also shown their waste reduction programs lead to greater efficiency and contribute to their bottom line,” according to a city news release about the awards. “These businesses and organizations are helping the city reach its Climate Action Plan goal of achieving zero waste by the year 2040 … a principle that focuses on waste prevention, recycling, composting and other technologies to extend the life of the Miramar Landfill.”



J. McLaughlin to host fundraising shopping days

The J. McLaughlin retail store in La Jolla will host three specialty shopping events this holiday season, with a percentage of proceeds going to various local groups. Proceeds apply to in-person and online shopping, curbside pickup, shipped items and gift wrapping.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4-5, Friends of Coast Walk Trail will receive 15 percent of the proceeds to help cover the cost to repair a broken bench at Goldfish Point.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9-11, 20 percent of proceeds will go to the La Jolla-based women’s philanthropy group Las Patronas.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 15 percent of proceeds will go to the La Jolla Historical Society. Historical photos from the society’s archive will be on view.

J. McLaughlin is at 7880 Girard Ave. For more information, call (858) 731-9338.



Registration is open for revised youth baseball season

Registration is open through Jan. 29 for La Jolla Youth Baseball’s upcoming season for players ages 4 to adult. Instead of its traditional schedule, LJYB plans to offer seven months of activities, including coaching clinics for all ages, fundamentals clinics for the youngest participants, a home run derby for adults, afternoons with major-leaguers and more.

Players will have their temperatures taken and will be screened for COVID-19-related symptoms at the outset of all league-sanctioned events.

“Beyond that, baseball lends itself to social distancing, meaning close contact should be limited and masks will be highly encouraged, though not mandatory,” said LJYB President Scott Blumenthal.

“The looming question remains as to what our 2021 season will actually look like. And the truth is, we simply don’t know,” Blumenthal said in an email to parents. “We will adhere to all of the appropriate protocols and safety measures with our eyes on the prize of a return to normalcy, a return to the fields, a game, our friendships and a special baseball community that we cherish so much.”

To learn more, visit ljyb.org.



Mentoring network raises over $477,000 in 100 Wave Challenge

The Boys to Men Mentoring Network raised $477,810 during its 100 Wave Challenge, which asked surfers to catch 100 waves in teams to raise money for mentoring services for at-risk boys.

The 2020 event, adjusted from a larger yearly event because of coronavirus-related restrictions, brought in more than double the $200,000 fundraising goal set by organizers in late summer. The total raised is more than in any other of the organization’s 100 Wave Challenges.



City prepares to impose deadline for plans to restore La Jolla cottages

More than a month after one of two decaying historic cottages in La Jolla was gutted by a fire, San Diego city officials said they plan to issue a notice requiring the owners of the 126-year-old buildings to submit an application for a building permit for restoration within 60 days.

The notice, which would be issued through the city’s code enforcement arm, was triggered by a fire Oct. 26 that largely destroyed the Red Rest cottage on Coast Boulevard. The adjacent cottage, known as Red Roost, was untouched by the flames.

An architect hired by the owners has said they plan to restore and reconstruct the cottages. City officials said the notice, expected to be issued in a week or two, would set a firm deadline to submit plans to the city. — The San Diego Union-Tribune



San Diego’s Get It Done app is ready to expand

San Diego’s Get It Done app enables residents to report complaints about potholes, graffiti and many other problems. (File)

San Diego’s popular smartphone tipster app Get It Done will soon add new kinds of complaints that people can report, a version for Spanish speakers and a revamped setup designed to be more user-friendly and intuitive, city officials said.

Since San Diego launched Get It Done four years ago, it has streamlined the reporting of complaints from residents about

potholes, graffiti, illegal dumping, abandoned vehicles and many other problems. The reports are highly accurate because residents take pictures of the problems they see, and the satellite technology in their phones provides officials the precise locations of the problems.

Upcoming additions to the app also will include the opportunity to report bicycle-related issues and more types of problems in local parks, such as broken water fountains, malfunctioning sprinklers and dogs without leashes. City officials said a stormwater inspection portal also will be added. — The San Diego Union-Tribune



2 Salk professors are 2020 fellows of American Association for the Advancement of Science

Professors Susan Kaech and Alan Saghatelian of the Salk Institute of Biological Studies in La Jolla have been named 2020 fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world’s largest general scientific society and the publisher of the journal Science.

Kaech and Saghatelian, a La Jolla resident, are among 489 new AAAS fellows who were nominated by their peers.

Saghatelian is a professor in the Clayton Foundation Laboratories for Peptide Biology. He is being recognized for his work identifying new proteins and fats in cells and determining how they are controlled and might be targeted in therapies.

Kaech, director of the NOMIS Center for Immunobiology and Microbial Pathogenesis, is being recognized for her work identifying genes and signaling molecules that generate memory T cells, which are critical to maintaining long-term immunity.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆