La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Man with gun robs 7-Eleven on La Jolla Boulevard

An armed man robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in La Jolla early Nov. 26, authorities said.

The man walked into the store at 6953 La Jolla Blvd. at 4:40 a.m., threatened an employee with a gun and demanded money from the cash register, according to San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez.

The employee gave the man an undetermined amount of cash and the robber ran from the store, heading east on Westbourne Street, police said.

The man was described as White, in his 30s, wearing a red jacket, red shorts, a black bandana and black mask with a large tattoo under one eye, Martinez said.

No injuries were reported. — City News Service



Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Nov. 30, ZIP code 92037 had 536 registered cases (up by 88 from two weeks ago) and 1,238 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Nov. 19

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1900 block Soledad Avenue, 1:20 a.m.

Residential burglary: 2300 block Vallecitos, 8 a.m.

Nov. 21

Residential burglary: 6600 block Vista del Mar Avenue, midnight

Nov. 22

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 block Lookout Drive, 12:50 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5300 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 1 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1 a.m.

Felony arson: 1600 block Via Corona Road, 7:39 a.m. Additional details unavailable.

Nov. 24

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 block Prospect Place, midnight

Nov. 25

Residential burglary: 1100 block La Jolla Rancho Road, noon

Felony assault/willful cruelty without injury or death: Coast Boulevard at Cuvier Street, 6:08 p.m. Additional details unavailable.

Nov. 26

Felony vehicle theft: 7600 block Hillside Drive, 3:02 a.m.

Commercial robbery, no weapon: 800 block Turquoise Street, 4:30 a.m.

Petty theft: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 9:55 a.m.

Residential burglary: 5800 block Rutgers Road, 2:45 p.m.

Nov. 27

Tampering with vehicle: 5400 block Caminito Bayo, midnight

Felony vehicle theft: 900 block Prospect Street, 6:05 p.m.

Nov. 28

Fraud: 5500 block Soledad Mountain Road, 11 a.m.

Vandalism: La Jolla Boulevard at Nautilus Street, 3:55 p.m.

Nov. 30

Misdemeanor battery: 1000 block Prospect Street, 12:35 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆