Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 3-10

Thursday, Dec. 3

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Sunday, Dec. 6

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church blood drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., curbside at 7715 Draper Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds, and will receive a voucher for a free entrée at Broken Yolk Cafe. An appointment and photo identification are required. Each blood donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Dec. 7

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches Inc. meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

Tuesday, Dec 8

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Psychologist, author and Holocaust survivor Edith Eger will speak about her experiences and how they have affected her outlook and practice. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Dec. 9

• Coldwell Banker blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., outside 930 Prospect St. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds, and will receive a voucher for a free entrée at Broken Yolk Cafe. An appointment and photo identification are required. Each blood donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆