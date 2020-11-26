Man with gun robs 7-Eleven in La Jolla

An armed man robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in La Jolla early Nov. 26, authorities said.

The man walked into the store at 6953 La Jolla Blvd. at 4:40 a.m., threatened an employee with a gun and demanded money from the cash register, according to San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez.

The employee gave the man an undetermined amount of cash and the robber ran from the store, heading east on Westbourne Street, police said.

The man was described as White, in his 30s, wearing a red jacket, red shorts, a black bandana and black mask with a large tattoo under one eye, Martinez said.

No injuries were reported. ◆