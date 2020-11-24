La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter
Police blotter
Oct. 25
Vandalism: 1100 block Prospect Street, noon
Oct. 30
Residential burglary: 7400 block Fairway Road, 7 a.m.
Nov. 16
Vehicle break-in/theft: 6600 block Avenida Manana, 5 a.m.
Nov. 17
Vehicle break-in/theft: 8100 block Camino del Oro, 2:21 p.m.
Possession of narcotics/controlled substance: 5800 block Corral Way, 8 p.m.
Nov. 18
Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Roseland Drove, 3:15 a.m.
Nov. 19
Felony vehicle theft: La Jolla Boulevard at Opal Street, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 20
Felony grand theft: 7000 block Fairway Road, 4:33 a.m.
Commercial burglary: 5600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6 a.m.
Petty theft: 700 block Wilbur Avenue, 9:10 p.m.
Nov. 21
Felony vandalism: 900 block Pearl Street, 7:58 a.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆
