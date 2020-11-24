Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
La Jolla crime and public safety news: Police blotter

To report a non-emergency crime, call the San Diego Police Department at (858) 484-3154. In an emergency, dial 911.
Police blotter

Oct. 25

Vandalism: 1100 block Prospect Street, noon

Oct. 30

Residential burglary: 7400 block Fairway Road, 7 a.m.

Nov. 16

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6600 block Avenida Manana, 5 a.m.

Nov. 17

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8100 block Camino del Oro, 2:21 p.m.

Possession of narcotics/controlled substance: 5800 block Corral Way, 8 p.m.

Nov. 18

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Roseland Drove, 3:15 a.m.

Nov. 19

Felony vehicle theft: La Jolla Boulevard at Opal Street, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 20

Felony grand theft: 7000 block Fairway Road, 4:33 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 5600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6 a.m.

Petty theft: 700 block Wilbur Avenue, 9:10 p.m.

Nov. 21

Felony vandalism: 900 block Pearl Street, 7:58 a.m.

Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

