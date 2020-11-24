Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 26-Dec. 3

Thursday, Nov. 26 - Thanksgiving

Sunday, Nov. 29

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Dec. 1

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. UC San Diego Athletic Director and La Jolla Rotary Club member Earl Edwards will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on his department, and his experiences with racial injustice. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Wednesday, Dec. 2

• La Jolla Commons blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in front of 4747 Executive Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds, and will receive a voucher for a free entrée courtesy of The Broken Yolk. An appointment and photo identification are required. Each donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Thursday, Dec. 3

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆