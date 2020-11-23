La Jolla News Nuggets: Cottage plans, Christmas tree lot, ChalkUp, more

Plans underway for Red Rest and Red Roost

Soon after a fire burned La Jolla’s Red Rest cottage Oct. 26 and caused damage to the adjacent Red Roost, owners started developing plans for the future of the buildings, which are considered The Village’s oldest structures.

In meetings with representatives of city of San Diego historical and building departments, architect Paul Benton said it would be essential to secure both of the Coast Boulevard buildings and that the owners have added new fencing.

“After reviewing the condition of the Red Rest, it has been recommended, and the city staff agreed, that the best way to secure the building is to place some kind of enclosure over the damaged building, without attempting to remove it,” Benton said.

Plans for what will come next have yet to be decided. But whatever plans are submitted to the city will go before the community for review.

“The city met with the owner and architects onsite to talk about reconstruction and restoration of both the Red Rest and the Red Roost,” city spokesman Scott Robinson said. “The goal was to work with the owner to help preserve both structures. Still, the fire damage resulted in the need to reconstruct [Red Rest]. Depending on the property owner’s proposal for the work, a site development permit may be required to reconstruct and rehabilitate both historically designated structures. The project will also need a coastal development permit because it would be considered new construction within the coastal zone.” Those permits would include community review.



Christmas tree lot to open in La Jolla on Nov. 27

Mr. Jingle’s Christmas tree lot in La Jolla, pictured in 2016, is set to open for this holiday season on Friday, Nov. 27. (File)

Mr. Jingle’s Christmas Trees will open the 2020 holiday season at 6710 La Jolla Blvd. starting Friday, Nov. 27.

Mr. Jingle’s provides six types of fresh trees ranging from 2 feet tall to more than 20 feet, along with wreaths, garland, lights, ornaments, flocking and more, with online ordering and delivery, installation and removal services.

Mr. Jingle’s Christmas Trees will adhere to all COVID-19 protocols onsite and in customers’ homes upon installation and tree removal. Employees will wear masks at all times, receive a temperature check upon arrival and be given a daily questionnaire regarding any symptoms. Social distancing will be required at the lot, employees will sanitize high-touch areas, customers must wear masks at all times and sanitization stations will be placed throughout the lot.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. To learn more, visit mrjingleschristmastrees.com.



Next ChalkUp event is set for Nov. 26 on La Jolla Bike Path

The latest in a series of community ChalkUp events on the La Jolla Bike Path in support of the Black Lives Matter movement is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 26, near Via del Norte.

La Jollans Elizabeth Tobias and Dawniel Stewart are organizing the event “to gather the community … to keep our foot on the gas, to support our diverse neighborhood,” Tobias said. “We want to keep awareness to all the advocacy we still feel is needed for the movement for equity and diversity.”

New for this ChalkUp is that Stewart, who is part Cherokee, will read a “formal statement that recognizes and respects the indigenous peoples … who call this land their home.”

“We’re honoring the sacredness of the land that we’re on,” Tobias said, noting that La Jolla is originally Kumeyaay land.

Tobias said she and Stewart are “very mindful right now” of the current regional spike in coronavirus cases, so they are reminding participants to wear a mask and practice social distancing.



UCSD Health runs new breast milk bank

University of California Health and UC San Diego Health last week announced the official launch of a nonprofit pasteurized breast milk bank that will serve patients at hospital newborn intensive care units throughout Southern California as well as at six UC Health academic health centers statewide. It is being operated by UCSD Health at the San Diego Blood Bank.

The UC Health Milk Bank is the first milk bank in San Diego, the second nonprofit bank in California and one of only 30 nonprofit milk banks in North America. Unlike for-profit milk banks that pay breastfeeding women for their milk, nonprofit banks collect only donated milk.

The UCH Milk Bank began operating about three months ago and has already achieved its first fiscal-year goal of collecting up to 15,000 ounces of donated breast milk each month, according to Dr. Lisa Stellwagen, the bank’s executive director and medical director. — The San Diego Union-Tribune



UCSD researchers are awarded $8.3 million to study spina bifida

Researchers at the UC San Diego School of Medicine, in collaboration with the Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine, were awarded a five-year, $8.3 million grant Nov. 20 from the National Institutes of Health to study spina bifida, a structural defect of the central nervous system.

Spina bifida occurs when the developing spine and spinal cord do not form properly, often resulting in damage to the cord and nerves, leading to physical and neurological disabilities. The condition is relatively rare, occurring in approximately one in 3,000 births worldwide. The exact cause is unknown, researchers said. It likely involves multiple factors: genetic, nutritional and environmental.

The grant will be used to set up an international registry of patients with spina bifida and fund new studies. — City News Service



UCSD names holder of new endowed chair for climate research

Environmental scientist Jennifer Burney, an associate professor at the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy,

has been named the inaugural chairholder of the school’s Marshall Saunders Chancellor’s Endowed Chair in Global Climate Policy and Research.

The endowed chair was established by Joan and Irwin Jacobs in honor of the late Marshall Saunders, founder of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

Burney’s research focuses on achieving global food security and mitigating climate change.



Salk researcher wins L’Oreal science grant

Nancy Padilla-Coreano, a postdoctoral researcher studying systems neurobiology at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, is one of five recipients nationwide of L’Oreal USA’s 2020 For Women in Science Fellowship, which each year awards grants of $60,000 to five female postdoctoral scientists.

Padilla-Coreano was recognized for her research into how the brain encodes social dominance, with an objective of aiding the development of therapies for social deficits that are common to psychiatric disorders. — City News Service



La Jolla Presbyterian Church to host blood drive Dec. 6

La Jolla Presbyterian Church will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at 7715 Draper Ave., in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank.

Donors must present a photo ID, be 17 and older, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in good health.

COVID-19 antibody testing will be provided on request. A coupon from Broken Yoke Cafe will be provided to donors.

To schedule an appointment, call (619) 400-8251 or visit sandiegobloodbank.org.



National League of Young Men in La Jolla holds membership drive

The La Jolla chapter of the National League of Young Men is welcoming membership applicants who live or attend school in La Jolla.

NLYM is a nonprofit organization for young men in grades 9-12. The program for mothers and their sons promotes young men’s development through leadership involvement, charitable and community service, cultural experiences and protocol education.

For more information, visit nationalleagueofyoungmen.org or email membership@nlymlajolla.org.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆