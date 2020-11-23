Man, 26, jailed on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and DUI in La Jolla crash that killed 2; victims ID’d

A man suspected of driving drunk when his speeding car crashed into a tree in La Jolla early Nov. 22 — killing his two passengers — has been jailed on two counts of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of felony driving under the influence, officials said.

Peter John Meno, 26, is being held with bail set at $100,000 after being treated and released from a hospital following the deadly crash.

Police said Meno was driving his Nissan Altima west on Torrey Pines Road around 3:15 a.m. when he made a left turn onto Girard Avenue, lost control of his car and slammed into a palm tree in the 7500 block.

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office identified the passengers killed as Jaden Rowley, 22, of Oceanside, who was riding in the front seat, and Matthew Singleton Cate Jr., 19, of Vista, who was in the back seat.

Meno suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at a hospital before being released to the downtown jail, said San Diego police traffic Sgt. Victoria Houseman.

She said she did not know whether the two passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. ◆