2 passengers killed in possible DUI crash in La Jolla

Two passengers were killed in a crash on Girard Avenue in La Jolla early Nov. 22.
(OnScene.TV)

A car driven by a 26-year-old man crashed into a palm tree around 3:15 a.m. on Girard Avenue, police say. Two passengers ages 19 and 21 were killed.

By Karen Kucher
Two passengers were killed when a car driven by a man suspected of being under the influence ran into a palm tree while speeding in La Jolla early Nov. 22, police said.

The 26-year-old man was driving his Nissan Altima at high speed west on Torrey Pines Road around 3:15 a.m. when he made a left turn onto Girard Avenue, lost control of the car and slammed into the tree, said police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The driver was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital to be treated. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Delimitros said the man was suspected of driving under the influence. The driver’s name was not immediately released.

Two male passengers in the car — one in the front seat and one in the back — died before they could be taken to a hospital. Police said one of the victims was 19 years old and the other was 21.

No other information was immediately available.

— City News Service contributed to this report.

Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

