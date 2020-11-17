Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Unleash the turkeys! La Jolla Village Merchants Association creates Thanksgiving-themed scavenger hunt

Recognize this stuffed dog? It may hide a laminated turkey during a La Jolla Village Merchants Association scavenger hunt Nov. 22-26.
(Courtesy)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, a series of 10 laminated paper turkeys will be hidden in La Jolla in the latest scavenger hunt organized by the Village Merchants Association.

The first person to collect all 10 in the hunt for the turkeys Nov. 22-26 will win a prize.

A one-minute video was posted on the LJVMA Instagram page (@lajollabythesea) and on YouTube (search for “Turkey Hunt Contest”) with hints as to where they might be. Merchants also are available to answer questions and provide clues.

Morgan Barnes, LJVMA’s marketing and promotions chairwoman, said the video “may contain some of the locations of the hidden turkeys, but nothing is promised. ... People can print out the scavenger hunt through our website, pick one up at Cove House, Hennessey’s Tavern or Hi Sweetheart or request one through email: lajollabythesea@gmail.com.”

“We hope to continue doing fun and exciting contests and activities during the holidays to build our community interaction,” Barnes said. “It’s also a fun way to get out and explore La Jolla Village.”

Updates will be posted at instagram.com/lajollabythesea.

Ten laminated paper Thanksgiving turkeys will be hidden throughout The Village Nov. 22-26 (maybe even in this couch?) in a scavenger hunt presented by the Village Merchants Association.
(Courtesy)

Ashley Mackin-Solomon

