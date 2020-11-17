La Jolla News Nuggets: Campaign signs; pie sale; carbon capture; more

Want campaign signs removed? Use the Get It Done app

With the Nov. 3 election having come and gone, the clock has started for campaign signs in public spaces to be removed.

“Removal of signs for properties within commercial or industrial zones varies depending on the type of sign and zoning location. Generally, however, signs should be removed from these zones within 15 business days after the election,” according to San Diego city spokesman Scott Robinson.

Those that are not removed can be reported via the city’s Get It Done app or at sandiego.gov/get-it-done.

Signs on private property can remain if they comply with the San Diego municipal code and are adequately maintained.



Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving pie sale continues through Nov. 21

From left, Kandyce Cole, Patricia Pasquill, Becky Tran, Mama’s Kitchen Chief Executive Alberto Cortés and Wesley and Ashleigh Greene gather at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla on Nov. 14 to assemble and label pie boxes for the annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving bake sale. (Courtesy)

Volunteers for Mama’s Kitchen turned out to the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel Nov. 14 to assemble and label more than 3,000 pie boxes for the organization’s annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving bake sale.

The boxes were delivered to local bakers who are donating their time to bake pies sold by volunteers to benefit Mama’s Kitchen, a free, countywide program that delivers meals to individuals and families dealing with HIV, cancer, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Each pie sold allows Mama’s Kitchen to cook, prepare and deliver 12 meals. This year, Mama’s Kitchen hopes to raise $125,000 during the six-week sales period to fund 50,000 meals.

Pies cost $30 each. Sales continue through Saturday, Nov. 21, at mamaspies.org or (619) 233-MAMA (6262). Buyers can pick up their pies from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley.



Salk Institute and Sempra announce plant carbon capture project

A new project announced by Sempra Energy and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla seeks to advance plant-based carbon capture research to help address climate change.

San Diego-based Sempra donated $2 million to the Salk Institute to help fund the five-year project.

Salk scientists intend to work to develop a drought-tolerant, carbon-sequestering grass variety — sorghum — designed to grow in Southern California and store carbon in the soil for use with grain production, grazing or bioenergy feedstocks.

“There is incredible urgency to address our changing climate,” said Wolfgang Busch, co-director of the Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plants Initiative. “As the world’s population increases to 10 billion or more, global warming is going to put incredible pressure on our ability to meet humanity’s needs for food, fuel and fiber. Sempra’s investment in research to develop solutions that remove excess carbon from the atmosphere is an investment in our shared future.”

HPI is an approach to fight climate change by optimizing plants’ natural ability to capture and store carbon and adapt to diverse climate conditions.

The goal is for the six crops that HPI is developing — including sorghum — to have a global impact on carbon levels. Initiative scientists estimate if 70 percent of the target crops worldwide are converted into enhanced crop plants, 1.5 to 6 gigatons of carbon dioxide can be sequestered per year, the equivalent of up to one-third of human-caused CO2 emissions that accumulate in the atmosphere each year.

“Our plant-based approach to climate change offers a win-win-win for improving soil health, feeding the world’s burgeoning population and sequestering carbon affordably with the potential for global scale,” said Joanne Chory, co-director of HPI and a Salk Institute professor. — City News Service



Former CIF commissioner is Bishop’s interim AD

Former San Diego CIF Commissioner Jerry Schniepp is The Bishop’s School’s interim athletic director for the 2020-21 school year, overseeing the staff, programs, facilities and activities of the athletics department and assisting the La Jolla school in its search for a permanent athletic director, filling the role vacated by Joel Allen.

Before retiring in July, Schniepp was commissioner of the CIF San Diego Section since 2011. The longtime educator and coach’s past roles have included director of athletics at the Sweetwater Union High School District, principal at Santana High School, director of co-curricular activities and assistant principal for the Grossmont Union High School District and teacher and coach at Helix High School.

“When I retired from CIF in July, it was with the intent of continuing to work in some capacity with educational athletics. The Bishop’s School has a long, proud history in high school sports, and the opportunity to continue that and assist in finding a permanent, quality athletic director is very exciting.”



Vision Bird Rock releases survey

The team behind Vision Bird Rock — an effort designed to address issues such as gathering spaces, walkability, a more viable commercial district and what Bird Rock could look like in coming years — has created a survey to learn what Bird Rock residents, visitors and merchants prefer for the Bird Rock of tomorrow.

The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/GT5M7P6. It will close Dec. 20, and the Vision Bird Rock committee will compile results to share in early 2021.



Village Merchants Association elects new officers

The overall election of new La Jolla Village Merchants Association trustees may not have been a nail-biter, but its appointment of officers turned out to be.

Nine candidates came forward to fill nine LJVMA board seats up for election.

When it came to electing officers after the new members were sworn in, Brett Murphy was elected president, Cody Decker vice president and Jo Cullen secretary. Lauren Johnston and Amber Anderson threw their hat in the ring for the treasurer position. Because the meeting was conducted on Zoom, the votes were cast via private message to LJVMA Executive Director Jodi Rudick.

The results were tied.

The tie-breaking vote was a board member who had stepped away from the meeting to tend to a customer. When she returned, she cast her vote for Anderson, who will serve as treasurer for the coming year.



Scripps Health and Kaiser Permanente extend cardiovascular partnership

Scripps Health will continue to be the exclusive provider of cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for Kaiser Permanente members across San Diego County, extending a 40-year partnership.

The two nonprofit health systems signed a five-year comprehensive agreement that will allow Scripps Health to continue to collaborate with Kaiser Permanente physicians for the benefit of nearly 630,000 Kaiser patients.

“Kaiser Permanente and Scripps have worked in partnership for the past four decades to provide premier cardiovascular services to San Diego County,” said Jane Finley, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente San Diego. “Through this new agreement, we look forward to even greater opportunities to provide innovative, leading-edge cardiovascular health care.”



Heart to Hands food drive collecting donations

The eighth annual Heart to Hands food drive is underway through Dec. 14, collecting donations to support the San Diego Food Bank, Feeding San Diego and UC San Diego’s Triton Food pantry.

Donations of canned food, infant formula, diapers, toothpaste and other toiletries are encouraged, with pet items also accepted, during business hours of local establishments accepting food on behalf of Heart to Hands.

The Heart to Hands food drive also holds Sunday open houses throughout the region for donations. For a complete list of locations accepting donations, visit sdfooddrive.org or call Candi DeMoura at (858) 900-1333.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆

