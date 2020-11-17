La Jolla crime and public safety news: Infant in stroller hit by car; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

Infant in stroller hit by car

An 11-month-old child in a stroller suffered minor injuries, as did a man pushing the stroller, when they were struck by a car Nov. 13 in La Jolla.

The incident occurred at the intersection of La Jolla Scenic Drive and La Jolla Mesa Drive at about 3:45 p.m., according to NBC7.

San Diego police said the man and the child suffered abrasions. Police determined the driver of the car was not under the influence.



Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Nov. 15, ZIP code 92037 had 448 registered cases (up by 35 from the previous week) and 1,035 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Oct. 31

Vehicle break-in/theft: 300 block Dunemere Drive, 9 p.m.

Nov. 1

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5800 block La Jolla Corona Drive, 12:01 a.m.

Nov. 5

Vehicle break-in/theft: 500 block Rosemont Street, 6 p.m.

Nov. 7

Felony grand theft: 700 block Prospect Street, 12:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7100 block Fay Avenue, 2 p.m.

Vandalism: 5100 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 8

Felony vandalism: 300 block Prospect Street, 10:50 a.m.

Petty theft: 5400 block Thunderbird Lane, 3 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 4:50 p.m.

Nov. 9

Vehicle break-in/theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 8:45 a.m.

Nov. 10

Felony assault with a deadly weapon and force: 1200 block Cave Street, 4:30 p.m. Two people fought in an apartment and one hit the other with a wrench, police said.

Nov. 11

Felony grand theft: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 12:15 a.m.

Residential burglary: 4900 block Cass Street, 1:30 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 7400 block Girard Avenue, 12:10 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 7300 block Girard Avenue, 12:20 p.m.

Nov. 12

Felony grand theft: 8400 block El Paseo Grande, 4:10 a.m.

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: Girard Avenue at Kline Street, 9:07 a.m.

Nov. 13

Drunk in public: 5000 block Mission Boulevard, 2 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 1000 block Sapphire Street, 9:48 a.m.

Misdemeanor battery: 5000 block Mission Boulevard, 5:28 p.m.

Nov. 14

Assault with force: 7500 block Fay Avenue, 5:06 a.m. Two people got in a fight and one pushed the other to the ground and placed him in a chokehold until the victim lost consciousness, police said.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 500 block Palomar Avenue, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15

Sex crime: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 5:33 p.m. Additional details were unavailable.

Commercial robbery, no weapon: 900 block Turquoise Street, 10:20 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆