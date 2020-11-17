Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 19-26

Thursday, Nov. 19

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Sunday, Nov. 22

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Thursday, Nov. 26: Thanksgiving

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆