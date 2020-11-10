La Jolla crime and public safety news: Prescription Drug Take Back Day; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

County residents turn in 10,277 pounds of prescription drugs on DEA’s Take Back Day

Over four hours Oct. 24, San Diego County residents turned in 10,277 pounds of prescription drugs during the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Law enforcement agencies provided the DEA with an additional 823 pounds of prescription drugs for destruction that had been collected at drop boxes and other events.

“The DEA collected over 60 percent more unwanted prescriptions from San Diego County residents than we did at our last Take Back Day in 2019,” said Special Agent in Charge John Callery. “I personally witnessed community members dropping off unwanted prescription drugs at two of our locations. Everyone was very grateful and enthusiastic to rid their homes and San Diego of these potentially dangerous items.”

The Take Back Day brought in nearly a million pounds of unused, expired and unwanted medications across the country, the largest amount collected so far in the program’s 19 events.

Complete results are available at deatakeback.com.



Coronavirus numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Nov. 8, ZIP code 92037 had 413 registered cases (up by 25 from the previous week) and 954.1 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip

Police blotter

Oct. 10

Petty theft: Beach access at El Paseo Grande, 11:45 a.m.

Oct. 11

Felony grand theft: 5500 block Chelsea Avenue, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13

Possession of narcotics or a controlled substance: 2800 block Torrey Pines Road, 11:10 a.m.

Oct. 16

Petty theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, midnight

Oct. 18

Felony vandalism: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 9 p.m.

Oct. 21

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Agate Street, 12:40 a.m.

Oct. 22

Petty theft: 300 block Kolmar Street, 4:50 p.m.

Oct. 24

Felony vandalism: 7700 block Eads Avenue, 10:45 p.m.

Oct. 26

Felony vandalism: 5900 block La Jolla Mesa Drive, 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 27

Felony grand theft: 5500 block Bellevue Avenue, midnight

Oct. 28

Vehicle break-in/theft: 900 block Sapphire Street, 11 p.m.

Oct. 29

Felony grand theft: 1200 block Prospect Street, 8:15 a.m.

Oct. 31

Petty theft: 8100 block Camino del Oro, 5:30 a.m.

Nov. 1

Felony vandalism: 5700 block Baja Mar, 5 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 7700 block Moonridge Place, 11 p.m.

Nov. 2

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1300 block Rodeo Drive, 1:20 a.m.

Fraud: 7500 block Eads Avenue, noon

Nov. 3

Fraud: 6600 block Avenida Andorra, 12:06 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 4 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7400 block Eads Avenue, 8 p.m.

Nov. 5

Fraud: 5300 block Chelsea Street, 1 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5100 block Castle Hills Drive, 5:10 p.m.

Nov. 6

Felony grand theft: 7600 block Hillside Drive, 5:10 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8100 block El Paseo Grande, 6 p.m.

Street robbery — weapon used: 1000 block Jenner Street, 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 7

Vandalism: 5200 block Chelsea Street, 6 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5800 block Camino de la Costa, 8 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports