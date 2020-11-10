Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 12-19

Thursday, Nov. 12

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Saturday, Nov. 14

• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. Donors receive a $25 gift card to The Cottage, valid after Nov. 14. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Informal Q&A about La Jolla pinnipeds, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mangelsen’s Mature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave. Seal Society docents will lead a discussion and sale of the photo book “The Miracle of Life at La Jolla Cove.” (858) 551-9553

Sunday, Nov. 15

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Nov. 16

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Nov. 17

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Balboa Park Cultural Partnership Executive Director Peter Comiskey will speak on how the park’s institutions are managing during the pandemic. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Nov. 18

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com

Thursday, Nov 19

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆