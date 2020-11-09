UC San Diego to kick off 60th-anniversary celebration with presentation of Legacy and Medal awards

To kick off its 60th-anniversary celebration, UC San Diego next week will present its first Lifetime Legacy Award and 2020 Chancellor’s Medal and Revelle Medal awards.

UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla will present the Lifetime Legacy Award, intended as the highest honor bestowed by the university, to Irwin and Joan Jacobs in recognition of their “unmatched … generosity, collaboration and partnership” with UCSD, Khosla said in a statement provided to the La Jolla Light.

The two were honored with the Chancellor’s Medal in 2010.

The Jacobses have long supported UCSD through philanthropy, including multimillion-dollar gifts to the Jacobs Medical Center, Jacobs School of Engineering and chair endowments and scholarships for the UCSD School of Medicine, School of Global Policy and Strategy, Stuart Collection and Rady School of Management.

Both have served as board members for the UCSD Foundation and are currently honorary chairs for the Campaign for UCSD.

“Their commitment to UC San Diego has impacted a broad spectrum of programs and initiatives throughout our enterprise, including UC San Diego Health, engineering and arts and humanities,” Khosla said. “Their involvement has shaped tens of thousands of UC San Diego students, innovators and practitioners and helped improve the lives of countless patients and people throughout our greater community.”

The Chancellor’s Medal awards, presented annually since 2000, are given to community leaders and philanthropists with long-standing contributions to and involvement with the university.

“As we celebrate the next phase of our university’s history,” Khosla said, “we honor the role that each of our medalists and honorees have played in our journey to greatness. Their extraordinary efforts have helped UC San Diego in solving societal challenges and driving progress locally, regionally and globally.”

La Jollan Elaine Galinson will receive a UC San Diego Chancellor’s Medal for her support of the university since 1979. (Courtesy)

One of this year’s Chancellor’s Medal recipients is La Jollan Elaine Galinson, who is “simply a member of the community who has been participating on campus” since 1979, she told the Light.

Galinson has supported UCSD in a variety of ways, from leadership roles on the UCSD Foundation board to contributions to ArtPower and the Stuart Collection of on-campus public art.

“Through those involvements, I have made close friends and have had many meaningful experiences,” she said.

Galinson pledged $5 million in 2019 to endow the Galinson/Glickman Campus Civility Program, created in partnership with the National Conflict Resolution Center. She said it “is needed more than ever by this country, by these students who are enrolled at UCSD and the faculty and the staff members that will be participating and have been participating in the program.”

Galinson said “true recognition should also be given to my father, Joseph Glickman, who upon his passing left me the resources and the values to be able to pursue the goals which I’m now being recognized for.”

The Campus Civility Program, she said, “helps to establish those abilities of the student leaders and the faculty and the staff to practice those listening and communication skills that are so necessary. We need to learn how to listen to those people we disagree with and to move forward in our relationships with them in a way that leaves everybody feeling safe and comfortable.”

Galinson said she has been compelled to support UCSD the past several decades as she’s “been a witness to the growth of this school and its reach outward into the academic, social and economic spheres of our community and our world. … [I’m] very proud to be involved in any way that I can.”

Of being awarded the Chancellor’s Medal, Galinson said: “I’m in such good company. Historically, those [who] have received this medal are really people that I admire and respect. There’s no question that I’m very proud to receive this honor.”

Chancellor’s Medal awards also will be given to Rebecca Moores, who, among other gifts and support, helped the Moores Cancer Center become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center; Herbert and Nicole Wertheim, who pledged $25 million in 2018 to establish the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science; and Gary and Mary West, whose gifts include a grant to create UCSD Health’s Gary and Mary West Senior Emergency Care Unit.

The Revelle Medal, awarded to current and former faculty members with records of distinguished university service, was created in 1981 and named for Roger Revelle, who helped establish UCSD while director of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Receiving the Revelle Medal this year are Rae Armantrout, professor emerita, literature; Ruth Covell, dean emerita, School of Medicine; Katja Lindenberg, distinguished professor emerita, chemistry and biochemistry; Richard Madsen, distinguished professor, sociology; and Kirk Peterson, dean emeritus, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center.

The Lifetime Legacy Award and Chancellor’s Medal awards will be presented Thursday, Nov. 19, during an invitation-only virtual ceremony. The Revelle Medal awards will be presented Friday, Nov. 20, during a similar online ceremony. ◆