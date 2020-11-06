Election returns: Mayor, City Council District 1 and other key local races

Here are returns as of Nov. 6 for select local races in the Nov. 3 general election, with the San Diego County registrar of voters office estimating 205,000 ballots remained to be processed.

See overall results on the websites of The San Diego Union-Tribune (sandiegouniontribune.com), county registrar of voters office (sdvote.com) and California secretary of state’s office (sos.ca.gov).

Updates are expected to be posted each day after 5 p.m.

San Diego mayor

• Todd Gloria: 56.2 percent

• Barbara Bry: 43.8 percent

San Diego City Council District 1

• Joe LaCava: 61.3 percent

• Will Moore: 38.7 percent

52nd Congressional District

• Scott Peters: 62.3 percent

• Jim DeBello: 37.7 percent

39th California Senate District

• Toni Atkins: 66.7 percent

• Linda Blankenship: 33.3 percent

78th California Assembly District

• Chris Ward: 57.2 percent

• Sarah Davis: 42.8 percent

Measure C (subdistrict-only elections for San Diego Unified School District board members)

• Yes: 69.5 percent

• No: 30.5 percent

Measure D (procedures to remove San Diego Unified School District board members)

• Yes: 86 percent

• No: 14 percent