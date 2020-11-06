Election returns: Mayor, City Council District 1 and other key local races
Here are returns as of Nov. 6 for select local races in the Nov. 3 general election, with the San Diego County registrar of voters office estimating 205,000 ballots remained to be processed.
See overall results on the websites of The San Diego Union-Tribune (sandiegouniontribune.com), county registrar of voters office (sdvote.com) and California secretary of state’s office (sos.ca.gov).
Updates are expected to be posted each day after 5 p.m.
San Diego mayor
• Todd Gloria: 56.2 percent
• Barbara Bry: 43.8 percent
San Diego City Council District 1
• Joe LaCava: 61.3 percent
• Will Moore: 38.7 percent
52nd Congressional District
• Scott Peters: 62.3 percent
• Jim DeBello: 37.7 percent
39th California Senate District
• Toni Atkins: 66.7 percent
• Linda Blankenship: 33.3 percent
78th California Assembly District
• Chris Ward: 57.2 percent
• Sarah Davis: 42.8 percent
Measure C (subdistrict-only elections for San Diego Unified School District board members)
• Yes: 69.5 percent
• No: 30.5 percent
Measure D (procedures to remove San Diego Unified School District board members)
• Yes: 86 percent
• No: 14 percent
