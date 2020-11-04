We’re looking for community heroes for the holidays
Do you know someone who works tirelessly but quietly to help others, with or without pay, but hasn’t been recognized for making a difference in the community?
The La Jolla Light wants to find such people for Community Heroes, a new series of stories for our editions around the holidays.
These stories won’t be about people who are often in the news — just regular folks making a difference in the lives of others.
If you know such a person, email Editor Rob Vardon at robert.vardon@lajollalight.com.
Please limit suggestions to people who live or work in La Jolla or otherwise have strong ties to the community. ◆
