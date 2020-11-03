Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
La Jolla’s LaCava takes big lead in City Council District 1 race

San Diego City Council District 1 candidates Joe LaCava (left) and Will Moore.
(Courtesy photos)
By David Garrick
Andrea Lopez-Villafaña
Joe LaCava of La Jolla held a wide lead over Will Moore of Carmel Valley in the election for the District 1 seat on the San Diego City Council, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night.

The key issue in the battle between the two Democrats for the officially non-partisan post has been how to create more affordable housing and where to put it across the city.

“It looks very strong and I’m extremely honored that the voters of District 1 would elect me to represent them at City Hall,” LaCava said of the early results. “Now it’s time to pivot and start to think of the job at hand.”

LaCava was endorsed by Save San Diego Neighborhoods, a group that lobbies for vacation rental regulations, and the Sierra Club San Diego. He also was endorsed by state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins.

“He’s earned this race and he’s really run a fantastic campaign and I have nothing but the highest respect there and I think we will be under very good leadership here in District 1 for the next four to eight years,” Moore said on Facebook.

Moore was endorsed by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, YIMBY Democrats of San Diego County, San Diego Councilman Chris Ward, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina and National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo Solis.

District 1 includes La Jolla, University City, Carmel Valley, Torrey Pines and Del Mar Mesa. The winner will replace Barbara Bry, who ran for mayor.

LaCava, 65, is a civil engineer and public policy consultant. Moore, 47, is an attorney.

David Garrick

David Garrick has covered San Diego City Hall since early 2014 for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Before that, he covered North County for 16 years for the Union-Tribune, North County Times and Pomerado Newspapers. Garrick graduated from Coronado High School and UC Berkeley and received a master’s in journalism from New York University. He spent his early newspaper career in New York City.

Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Andrea Lopez-Villafaña covers the neighborhoods of San Diego for The San Diego Union-Tribune. She graduated from San Diego State where she worked for the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Aztec. She was previously with San Diego CityBeat and La Prensa San Diego.

