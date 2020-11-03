Election returns from races for mayor, City Council District 1, Assembly 78, Congressional 52 and Measure E
The chart below shows continuing updated returns for select local races. Measure E is an initiative to remove the 30-foot coastal building height limit in San Diego’s Midway District, which has been of interest to many people in coastal communities.
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.