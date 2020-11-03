Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 5-12

Thursday, Nov. 5

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Sunday, Nov. 8

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Nov. 9

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Nov. 10

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Sue Patterson, former consul general in Florence, Italy, who has settled in Guatemala and now works to improve the lives of impoverished women there, will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Thursday, Nov. 12

• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

