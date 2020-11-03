Blue Apparel wins Village Merchants Association’s first pumpkin decorating contest

From spooky to seaside-inspired, 10 merchants and community members decorated and carved pumpkins for the La Jolla Village Merchants Association’s first pumpkin contest, and 160 people voted for their favorites on social media.

The contest, held in place of the association’s community trick-or-treating event, Pillage the Village, was open to all merchants and those who follow the group on Instagram. Participants were encouraged to upload their photos and tag @lajollabythesea or email their submissions.

Entries ranged from homages to seasonal film favorites such as “Coco,” “Hocus Pocus” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” to flowers and monsters from the deep.

The winner came from souvenir and clothing shop Blue Apparel, whose painted pumpkin depicts an ocean wave and a hat emblazoned with a sea lion.

“People who sent messages with their votes said they liked Blue Apparel’s because it reminded them of La Jolla,” said LJVMA marketing and promotions chairwoman Morgan Barnes.

Second place went to Instagram user @rayvizcaino and third place went to the Cove House restaurant.

The honorees receive gift cards from other local merchants.

The second-place submission in the La Jolla Village Merchants Association pumpkin decorating contest. (Courtesy)