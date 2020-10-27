La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter





Coronavirus numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Oct. 26, ZIP code 92037 had 381 registered cases (up by 16 from the previous week) and 880.2 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Oct. 6

Fraud: 5300 block Calumet Avenue, 8 p.m.

Oct. 10

Petty theft: 7300 block Cabrillo Avenue, 11 p.m.

Oct. 16

Felony vandalism: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 1200 block Prospect Street, 5:55 p.m.

Oct. 19

Felony vandalism: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 2 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10 p.m.

Oct. 20

Driving under the influence: 7600 block Hillside Drive, 3:31 a.m.

Oct. 21

Commercial burglary: 200 block Bonair Street, 11:30 a.m.

Fraud: 900 block Wilbur Avenue, 12:20 p.m.

Oct. 22

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6600 block Aranda Avenue, 2:15 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1800 block Spindrift Drive, 7 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7400 block Herschel Avenue, 10 p.m.

Oct. 23

Felony vehicle theft: 5000 block Windsor Drive, 10 p.m.

Oct. 24

Residential burglary: 1600 block Alta La Jolla Drive, 2 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 800 block Opal Street, 3:20 p.m.

Driving under the influence: 2100 block Vallecitos Drive, 11:05 p.m.

Oct. 26

Residential burglary: 7700 block Esterel Drive, 9:30 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports