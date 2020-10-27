Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 29-Nov. 6
Thursday, Oct. 29
• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets, 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom
Saturday, Oct. 31: Halloween
Sunday, Nov. 1: Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m.
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Glen Rasmussen of the La Jolla Community Center board will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org
Thursday, Nov. 5
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
