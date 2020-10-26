Suspect arrested after intruder climbs onto roof of La Jolla home

San Diego police arrested a man who they allege climbed onto the roof of a La Jolla house early Oct. 26 and then wandered around several floors of the large home.

Officers were called after a resident heard noises coming from the roof and saw a man atop the house on Coast Walk off Torrey Pines Road around 4:45 a.m., said police Officer Tony Martinez.

The man was still on the roof when police arrived. Officers then saw him go into the residence, Martinez said. It wasn’t known why he climbed onto the roof. Martinez said.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and eventually made contact with a suspect, who was arrested around 6:15 a.m. ◆