La Jolla crime report: Kidnapping and hate crime suspect; rabbi attacked; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

Man held in kidnapping attempt is suspected of hate crime and battery

A suspect in a possible kidnapping attempt in La Jolla on Oct. 14 also is suspected of a hate crime and battery.

San Diego police said a nanny was in a park at 6170 La Jolla Hermosa Ave. with a 1-year-old child at about 4:30 p.m. when a man approached the nanny and started an argument. He grabbed and pulled the nanny’s arm several times — leaving her with abrasions — and told her she couldn’t have the baby, police said.

According to police, the man said the child should not be with her because she is Hispanic and the child is White, leading to the hate crime charge.

The man ran away, with police in pursuit, and later ran into the water along a rocky area near La Jolla Cove, San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero said.

About three hours later, Michael Hudson, 51, was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail, authorities said. Bail was set at $120,000, according to jail records.



Rabbi punched at synagogue; 14-year-old suspect arrested

A 14-year-old boy has been booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of battery and a hate crime in connection with an attack on a rabbi outside a University City synagogue.

San Diego police reported that around 5 p.m. Oct. 10, the rabbi was walking near the synagogue in the 3200 block of Governor Drive when he was punched by a boy he didn’t know. The boy also yelled racial slurs and then fled, police said. The rabbi was not seriously injured.

A Police Department Northern Division detective was able to identify a suspect, and a juvenile detention order was obtained. The 14-year-old was taken into custody.

Coronavirus numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Oct. 12, ZIP code 92037 had 365 registered cases (up by 13 from the previous week) and 843.2 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Oct. 1

Fraud: 900 block Turquoise Street, noon

Oct. 9

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2100 block Caminito Circulo Norte, 12:15 p.m.

Oct. 11

Petty theft: 2200 block Avenida de la Playa, 9 a.m.

Street robbery — weapon used: 6500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 7 p.m. Additional details were unavailable.

Oct. 13

Felony vehicle theft: 5200 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10 a.m.

Felony transportation or selling of narcotic or controlled substance: 2800 block Torrey Pines Road, 11:10 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 7600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:54 p.m.

Oct. 14

Felony theft (pocket-picking): 1200 block Coast Boulevard, 5:17 p.m.

Oct. 15

Vehicle break-in/theft: 900 block Candlelight Place, 4:58 a.m.

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 800 block Turquoise Street, 8:18 a.m.

Oct. 16

Felony shoplifting: 1000 block Prospect Street, 1:31 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 1200 block Prospect Street, 4:30 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 1100 block Wall Street, 6:40 p.m.

Oct. 18

Drunk in public: 5300 block La Jolla Mesa Drive, 10 p.m.

Oct. 19

Residential burglary: 200 block Palomar Avenue, 2 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 2 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports