Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 22-29

Thursday, Oct. 22

• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets, 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom

Sunday, Oct. 25

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Oct. 26

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

Tuesday, Oct. 27

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Chris Romero, head of nonprofit The Outreach Program, which provides food, safe water and education to those in need, will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Wednesday, Oct. 28

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658.

Thursday, Oct. 29

• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets, 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆