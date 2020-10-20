Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 22-29
Thursday, Oct. 22
• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets, 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom
Sunday, Oct. 25
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Oct. 26
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com
Tuesday, Oct. 27
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Chris Romero, head of nonprofit The Outreach Program, which provides food, safe water and education to those in need, will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
Wednesday, Oct. 28
• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658.
Thursday, Oct. 29
• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets, 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
