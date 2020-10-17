Woman, 31, suffers fractured neck in La Jolla crash

A 31-year-old woman was hospitalized with a fractured neck suffered in a two-vehicle crash at a La Jolla intersection.

The woman was driving east in the 8500 block of Whale Watch Way at about 4:15 p.m. Oct. 16 when her 2015 Toyota Prius went through a stop sign at Prestwick Drive and made a left turn, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle. The Prius collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse that a 44-year-old man was driving north on Prestwick, Buttle said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with a fractured neck, police said.

Alcohol was considered a factor in the crash, police said, though no arrests were reported. ◆