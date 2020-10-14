Suspect in possible kidnapping attempt runs into ocean near La Jolla Cove
San Diego police officers were sent to investigate a possible kidnapping reported at about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 on La Jolla Hermosa Avenue near Via del Norte.
A suspect in a possible kidnapping attempt ran into the ocean near La Jolla Cove on Oct. 14, prompting police officers to call lifeguards to assist, officials said.
San Diego police said the possible kidnapping attempt was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on La Jolla Hermosa Avenue near Via del Norte. Officers chased the suspect, who ran into the water along a rocky area near La Jolla Cove, San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero said.
The man was not in custody as of 6:20 p.m.
No other information was immediately available. ◆
