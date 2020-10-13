La Jolla News Nuggets: ‘Munk’s Map,’ private gatherings, car dealership, more

‘Munk’s Map’ unveiling is Oct. 16; video to stream Oct. 19

The Map of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla Educational Plaza opens to the public Monday, Oct. 19, in celebration of the birthday of Walter Munk, the renowned Scripps Institution of Oceanography scientist who died in February 2019 at age 101.

A no-audience grand opening with speakers will be held Friday, Oct. 16, and video of the event will be released online Oct. 19.

The project, also known as “The Map” and “Munk’s Map,” features 123 life-size mosaics of local marine life, along with local beaches, dive sites, surf spots and Marine Protected Area and State Marine Reserve boundaries.

The Map is on the south side of Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores. Learn more at waltermunkfoundation.org.



State eases rules for private outdoor gatherings

The state has released new guidance that allows private outdoor gatherings of up to three households.

If a gathering is at someone’s home, guests may go inside to use a bathroom. Participants need to stay at least six feet from people who aren’t in their household and must wear face coverings, according to the guidance. Gatherings should be kept to two hours or less.

Anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms should stay home, and those who develop symptoms within 48 hours of attending a gathering should notify everyone who was there, the state says.

Those in high-risk groups, such as older adults and people with chronic medical conditions, are urged not to attend gatherings.

For the full set of guidelines, visit countynewscenter.com.



PDO Committee OKs new signage for car dealership

The La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee approved additional signage for the O’Gara Coach car dealership to reflect its selling of Swedish high-performance sports car Koenigsegg. The dealership currently sells and has marquees for Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini on its exterior at 7440 La Jolla Blvd.

“They luckily have been able to sell Koenigsegg, which is very limited in production and is a $2.5 million vehicle,” applicant representative Claude Anthony Marengo said during the committee’s Oct. 12 meeting online. “They are adding that to the location; we are looking to add it to the north end of the structure.”

The total square footage of the signage, including Koenigsegg, is “way under what we are allowed to have for this structure” according to local planning code, Marengo said.

With comments of “looks good” from various committee members, a motion to support the new signage passed unanimously.



The Preuss School raises $595,000 to boost distance learning

The Preuss School UC San Diego raised more than $595,000 in a Digital Day of Giving fundraiser Sept. 9 to help cover the cost of laptops for students as well as schoolwide software licensing. In addition, students who did not have cameras were provided with one so they can participate in live class discussions on Zoom.

Like dozens of other schools across the region, The Preuss School pivoted to distance learning in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Preuss School is a charter middle and high school on the UCSD campus in La Jolla that serves low-income students who strive to be the first in their families to graduate from college.



2 Preuss School students awarded McDonald’s scholarships

Two students from The Preuss School UC San Diego in La Jolla are among 55 incoming college freshmen awarded a total of $500,000 in scholarships in McDonald’s USA’s inaugural class of McDonald’s/APIA Scholars. The scholarships went to Asian and Pacific Islander American college students.

The local students are Jason Duy Nguyen, who is attending UCLA for biochemistry and received $20,000, and Stephanie Nguyen, who is attending UC San Diego for statistics and received $5,000.

The McDonald’s/APIA Scholars were selected for their academic achievement, leadership and community involvement. Emphasis also was placed on first-generation college students and high financial need.



Salk scientist receives NIH Director’s New Innovator award

Edward Stites, an assistant professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, has been named an NIH Director’s New Innovator for 2020 as part of the National Institutes of Health’s High-Risk, High-Reward Research Program.

The award “supports unusually innovative research from early-career investigators” and provides $1.5 million for a

five-year project, according to the NIH. For his project, Stites will use mathematical and biological approaches to try to identify ways to convert failed therapeutics into effective ones.

“It’s an honor to have our project selected for this award. My lab is excited about this work’s potential to have a big impact on medical treatments,” said Stites, a member of Salk’s Integrative Biology Laboratory and holder of the Hearst Foundation Developmental Chair.



National League of Young Men in La Jolla holds membership drive

The La Jolla chapter of the National League of Young Men is welcoming membership applicants who live or attend school in La Jolla.

NLYM is a nonprofit organization for young men in grades 9-12. The program for mothers and their sons promotes young men’s development through leadership involvement, charitable and community service, cultural experiences and protocol education.

For more information, visit nationalleagueofyoungmen.org or email membership@nlymlajolla.org.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆