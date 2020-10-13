La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Oct. 12, ZIP code 92037 had 352 registered cases (up by 20 from the previous week) and 813.2 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Sept. 24

Felony grand theft: 7500 block Eads Avenue, 2 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11 p.m.

Sept. 29

Petty theft: 5400 block Coral Reef Avenue, 9 p.m.

Sept. 30

Petty theft: 1200 block Archer Street, 11:55 p.m.

Oct. 1

Vandalism: 5500 block Calumet Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 2

Petty theft: 800 block Turquoise Street, 8 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 7600 block Fay Avenue, 10 a.m.

Petty theft: 8200 block Camino del Oro, noon

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8400 block Prestwick Drive, 11:40 p.m.

Oct. 3

Drunk in public: 3200 block Holiday Court, 10:51 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:55 p.m.

Oct. 4

Felony vandalism: 6000 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 9 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 3:18 p.m.

Oct. 5

Fraud: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 1100 block Prospect Street, 8:30 a.m.

Fraud: 7200 block Olivetas Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 6

Felony grand theft: 300 block Coast Boulevard, 5 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 5500 block Calumet Avenue, 7 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Midway Street, 11 p.m.

Oct. 7

Felony grand theft: 4900 block Crystal Drive, 3 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 5:40 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 7700 block Ivanhoe East Avenue, 7:45 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8000 block La Jolla Scenic Drive North, 8:45 a.m.

Oct. 9

Felony assault with a deadly weapon, 5900 block Bellevue Avenue, 4:39 a.m. A son was arrested on suspicion of hitting his father on the head with a drinking glass. The father was taken to a hospital.

Oct. 10

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7400 block Cabrillo Avenue, 2:10 a.m.

Drunk in public: 7300 block Eads Avenue, 2:50 a.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon, 7500 block Girard Avenue, 4 a.m. Police were called to a report of a male bleeding from his ear, but the victim reportedly did not want police assistance and left.

Possession of a controlled substance or paraphernalia: 5200 block Dawes Street, 6 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 7900 block Caminito del Cid, 9 p.m.

Residential burglary: 8900 block Nottingham Place, 10 p.m.

Oct. 12

Residential burglary: 200 block Palomar Avenue, 3:42 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports