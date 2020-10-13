Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 15-22

Thursday, Oct. 15

• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets, 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board brainstorming session, 7 p.m. online. Suggestions are requested for improving pedestrian safety along La Jolla Boulevard. For the Zoom link, email ljblvdpedestriansafety@gmail.com.

Friday, Oct. 16

• The Cottage blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Everyone who donates will receive a $25 gift card to The Cottage for use starting Oct. 17. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board brainstorming session, 1 p.m. online. Suggestions are requested for improving pedestrian safety along La Jolla Boulevard. For the Zoom link, email ljblvdpedestriansafety@gmail.com.

Sunday, Oct. 18

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Oct. 19

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Oct. 20

• La Jolla Country Day School blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking lot at 9490 Genesee Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Stephanie Strathdee, a scientist and program manager at UC San Diego Health, will speak following her visit to a newly discovered tomb. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Oct. 21

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com

Thursday, Oct. 22

• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets, 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆