Tarnishing the Jewel: How about alternatives to those trashy trash cans?

Local resident Jan Hageman wrote to the La Jolla Light that she has been collecting photos of “the almost daily trash all over Cuvier Park. I see nicer trash and recycling containers in communities like Del Mar, Camino del Sur, Palm Springs and many more.”

She said she started researching alternative bins that may help prevent seagulls from getting into the trash.

Local resident Jan Hageman points to trash and recycling containers like these in Del Mar as the type she’d like to see around La Jolla. (Jan Hageman)

“I’ve started presenting those to La Jolla Parks & Beaches and suggested on Nextdoor to others upset about the continuous trash problem to donate time or money to LJP&B,” she wrote.

She included photos of a trash can in La Jolla and trash and recycling containers in Del Mar. ◆