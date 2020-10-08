La Jolla locales get in the spirit of the Halloween season
The coronavirus may have caused the cancellation or revamping of many traditional Halloween events this year, but plenty of the scary spirit can still be found around La Jolla.
Every Halloween, ghosts come out, zombies crawl from their graves and witches’ hats magically dance in the breeze at a festively festooned house in the Barber Tract neighborhood.
Though the owners wish to remain a mystery, they say they decorate each October because they love Halloween.
Another local locale that goes all out at Halloween is Barbarella restaurant in La Jolla Shores.
Creepy costumes and decor are everywhere as staff members throw themselves into the frightening fun.
