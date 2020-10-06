La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus numbers by ZIP code

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. As of Oct. 5, ZIP code 92037 had 332 registered cases (up by 21 from the previous week) and 767 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. bit.ly/covidbyzip



Police blotter

Sept. 5

Residential burglary: 200 block Prospect Street, noon

Open container in public park: 8300 block El Paseo Grande, 1:40 p.m.

Sept. 14

Petty theft: 300 block Playa del Norte, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16

Felony grand theft: 5600 block Bellevue Avenue, 11 p.m.

Sept. 17

Petty theft: 600 block Westbourne Street, 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 20

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1300 block La Jolla Rancho Road, 11 p.m.

Sept. 26

Open container in public park: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 2:15 a.m.

Sept. 27

Felony grand theft: 6400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 5 p.m.

Sept. 29

Driving under the influence (drug): 2600 block La Jolla Parkway, 6:04 a.m.

Vandalism: 5400 block Coral Reef Avenue, 7:15 a.m.

Residential burglary: 300 block Rosemont Street, 6:30 p.m.

Vandalism: 800 block Nautilus Street, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 1

Fraud: 7500 block Cuvier Street, 8 a.m.

Oct. 2

Petty theft: 1300 block Loring Street, 11:46 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Agate Street, noon

Oct. 3

Felony vehicle theft: 400 block Retaheim Way, 8 p.m.

Rape: 8400 block Camino del Oro, 10:40 p.m. Additional details unavailable.

Oct. 4

Felony vandalism: 900 block Loring Street, 10 a.m.

Vandalism: 500 block Genter Street, 5 p.m.

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize: 400 block La Canada Avenue, 2 p.m. Additional details unavailable.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports