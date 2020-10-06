La Jolla Business Roundup: What opened recently and what’s on the way

There may not be formal ribbon-cuttings or grand openings, but businesses are still opening in La Jolla, despite the coronavirus pandemic. And more businesses are scheduled for opening later this year or in early 2021.



Open now

Saigon Spring Jewelry

Open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at 7703 Fay Ave. (858) 255-8085. saigonspringjewelry.com

Saigon Spring co-owner and jewelry designer Jen Pham handcrafts her necklaces, bracelets and earrings out of sustainable buffalo horn and gemstones. She is known for her “tree of life” designs, in which copper wire is wrapped around a gemstone to give the impression of a tree.

Having had a similar store in Vietnam, Pham said she sees the La Jolla location, which opened Sept. 6, as “a bridge for me to connect with people, offer unique gifts and share our culture with people. We hope to be a place to buy gifts and become a must-visit place in La Jolla.”

Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine

Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 909 Prospect St. spirosgreekcafe.com

After some delays, Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine opened the weekend of Sept. 26.

According to news material, the Chaconas family, which has owned and operated Spiro’s Greek Cafe at the Coronado Ferry Landing since 1995, has reimagined its original concept to spotlight the authentic cuisine and traditional recipes of the Mediterranean region. The La Jolla Spiro’s will offer seasonal house-made Greek mezes, popular street foods including gyros and souvlaki, artisan salads, kabob plates and family meals, plus house-baked desserts and a selection of Greek beer and wine. The restaurant also features an exclusive selection of specialty foods and gift items, including Greek wines, salts, olives and cheeses.

La Jolla Lobster Co.

(888) 280-9911. lajollalobstercompany.com

La Jolla Lobster Co. recently launched online to provide the West Coast with the opportunity to indulge in seafood from the East Coast. Run by Windansea resident Kurt Alexander, La Jolla Lobster Co. works with fishermen in Maine.

“It can be hard trying to find fresh lobsters in the San Diego area,” Alexander said. “We provide around-the-clock service that will have them at your doorstep in as short as 24 hours.”

Dough Momma Pizzeria

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays, at 2152 Avenida de la Playa. (858) 246-6692. mommalikey.com

Dough Momma is a recently opened New York City-style pizzeria founded by Darren Moore, who also has ownership interests in Shore Rider and Cove House in La Jolla.



Down the line

In coming months, Ciao Ciao Piadina will open to serve Italian-style coffee and pastries in the mornings, namesake flatbreads during the day and Italian aperitivo in the evenings at 510 Pearl St.

Piadina is Italian flatbread filled with meat, cheese and produce. (Courtesy)

Marketing manager Lauren Turton said the “new and different concept” is inspired by culinary options in Italy.

“Our specialties are going to be piadina and aperitivo,” she said. Piadina is Italian flatbread filled with Italian meats and cheeses and fresh local produce. Aperitivo is the Italian tradition of gathering with friends in the evening for a light alcoholic beverage and a salty snack to prepare for the forthcoming meal.

In Ciao Ciao’s interpretation, patrons will pay for a drink and be offered a tray of small bites from which to choose.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Turton, Francesco Burnazzi and the owners of Ambrogio 15 in north Pacific Beach.



Coming in 2021

Breakfast Republic next year will open one of its smallest locations at 637 Pearl St. to offer its California-inspired scrambles, pancakes and French toast, as well as items such as breakfast jambalaya and breakfast burgers.

The La Jolla location, in the former home of Cruisers Gourmet Subs, will have indoor and patio seating, with bar seating inside. Its takeout component, Eggies, will have a pickup window on Draper Avenue.

The opening date is “hard to say in light of COVID-19,” according to marketing managers associated with Breakfast Republic, but it’s roughly slated for February. ◆