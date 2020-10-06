Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 8-15
Thursday, Oct. 8
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home
Sunday, Oct. 11
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Oct. 12
• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Tuesday, Oct. 13
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Kerry Murray, executive director of Shelter Box, an international program that Rotary sponsors to provide emergency shelter, beds, cooking equipment and more to disaster sites, will speak. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, Oct. 14
• Agilent Technologies blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at 11011 N. Torrey Pines Road. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com
• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com
Thursday, Oct. 15
• La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets, 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com
