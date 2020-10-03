3 La Jolla projects win awards for best in architecture
Three La Jolla projects won awards for best architecture Oct. 1 in a 44-year-old competition run by the San Diego Architectural Foundation.
The Orchids & Onions event gave Orchids to the projects deemed the best in various categories and Onions to those considered the ugliest. A committee of 12 jurors evaluated 101 nominations.
The highest prize of the evening, the Grand Orchid, went to the Center for Novel Therapeutics, which also won the new Teen Orchid voted by a jury of students at East Lake, La Jolla and Coronado high schools.
Here are the winning projects in La Jolla:
Center for Novel Therapeutics (Malone Grand Orchid, Teen Orchid)
9310 Athena Circle, La Jolla. Owner/developer: BioMed Realty. Architect/designer: Perkins & Will
Judges’ comments: “This is structurally fascinating. Elegant and engaging. The use of materials is incredible. Innovative design, also encouraging innovation within. High performance all around — generous, well-lit common areas, patient-centered design. Very well-detailed.”
UC San Diego Tata Hall for the Sciences (Orchid for landscape architecture)
UCSD Revelle College Neighborhood. Owner/developer: UCSD. Architect/designer: Spurlock Landscape Architects
Judges’ comments: “I think this is a very sophisticated project.”
UC San Diego Mesa Housing pedestrian bridge (Orchid for urban planning)
Miramar Street, La Jolla. Owner/developer: UCSD. Architect/designer: Studio E Architects
Judges’ comments: “Walkability is important to honor. An elegant project.”
Phillip Molnar writes for The San Diego Union-Tribune. La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆
