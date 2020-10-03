3 La Jolla projects win awards for best in architecture

Three La Jolla projects won awards for best architecture Oct. 1 in a 44-year-old competition run by the San Diego Architectural Foundation.

The Orchids & Onions event gave Orchids to the projects deemed the best in various categories and Onions to those considered the ugliest. A committee of 12 jurors evaluated 101 nominations.

The highest prize of the evening, the Grand Orchid, went to the Center for Novel Therapeutics, which also won the new Teen Orchid voted by a jury of students at East Lake, La Jolla and Coronado high schools.

Here are the winning projects in La Jolla:



Center for Novel Therapeutics (Malone Grand Orchid, Teen Orchid)

1 / 3 2020 Orchids & Onions: Malone Grand Orchid, Teen Orchid winner Center for Novel Therapeutics (Hall + Merrick Photographers) 2 / 3 2020 Orchids & Onions: Malone Grand Orchid, Teen Orchid winner Center for Novel Therapeutics (Nick Merrick) 3 / 3 2020 Orchids & Onions: Malone Grand Orchid, Teen Orchid winner Center for Novel Therapeutics (Nick Merrick)

9310 Athena Circle, La Jolla. Owner/developer: BioMed Realty. Architect/designer: Perkins & Will

Judges’ comments: “This is structurally fascinating. Elegant and engaging. The use of materials is incredible. Innovative design, also encouraging innovation within. High performance all around — generous, well-lit common areas, patient-centered design. Very well-detailed.”



UC San Diego Tata Hall for the Sciences (Orchid for landscape architecture)

The UCSD Tata Hall for the Sciences is the Orchid winner for landscape architecture. (Bill Timmerman)

UCSD Revelle College Neighborhood. Owner/developer: UCSD. Architect/designer: Spurlock Landscape Architects

Judges’ comments: “I think this is a very sophisticated project.”



UC San Diego Mesa Housing pedestrian bridge (Orchid for urban planning)

The UCSD Mesa Housing pedestrian bridge is the Orchid winner for urban planning. (San Diego Architectural Foundation)

Miramar Street, La Jolla. Owner/developer: UCSD. Architect/designer: Studio E Architects

Judges’ comments: “Walkability is important to honor. An elegant project.”

Phillip Molnar writes for The San Diego Union-Tribune. La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆