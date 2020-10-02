Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Shark sightings prompt public warnings near Scripps Pier

Reports of shark sightings near Scripps Pier on Oct. 2 led lifeguards to post warning signs along the beach.
Two surfers reported seeing a roughly 6-foot shark near the surf line at the beach.

By City News Service
Oct. 2, 2020
9:05 PM
Several shark sightings Oct. 2 prompted lifeguards to warn visitors to the beach near Scripps Pier in La Jolla to be vigilant when venturing into the ocean.

Two surfers reported seeing a roughly 6-foot shark near the surf line at the beach in the late morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Neither described the shark’s behavior as aggressive.

As a precaution, lifeguards made public address announcements regarding the sightings, added extra patrols and posted warning signs along the beach, Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz said.

The day before, several juvenile white sharks were seen swimming near surfers off Torrey Pines State Beach, north of the Scripps area. ◆

