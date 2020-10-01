Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
News

Juvenile white sharks seen off Torrey Pines State Beach

Juvenile white sharks were seen swimming near surfers off Torrey Pines State Beach on Oct. 1.
Juvenile white sharks were seen swimming near surfers off Torrey Pines State Beach on Oct. 1 but were not behaving aggressively, lifeguards said.
(Bing Maps / La Jolla Light)

The sharks were about 6 feet long and were not behaving aggressively, officials said.

By David Hernandez
Oct. 1, 2020
8:07 PM
Several juvenile white sharks were seen swimming near surfers off Torrey Pines State Beach on Oct. 1.

The sharks were seen near an area known as Bathtub Rock around 2:30 p.m. San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropay said state lifeguards reported that the sharks were about 6 feet long and not behaving aggressively.

State lifeguards posted signs to alert surfers and beach-goers to the sightings. A San Diego lifeguard warned beachgoers south of Torrey Pines State Beach. ◆

News Outdoors
David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

