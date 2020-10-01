Juvenile white sharks seen off Torrey Pines State Beach

Several juvenile white sharks were seen swimming near surfers off Torrey Pines State Beach on Oct. 1.

The sharks were seen near an area known as Bathtub Rock around 2:30 p.m. San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropay said state lifeguards reported that the sharks were about 6 feet long and not behaving aggressively.

State lifeguards posted signs to alert surfers and beach-goers to the sightings. A San Diego lifeguard warned beachgoers south of Torrey Pines State Beach. ◆