San Diego to start enforcing parking regulations again Oct. 1

The city of San Diego will begin enforcing parking regulations again Thursday, Oct. 1, with a two-week grace period in which written warnings will be issued.
By City News Service
Sep. 30, 2020
1:54 PM
The city of San Diego will begin enforcing parking regulations again Thursday, Oct. 1, with a two-week grace period before full enforcement Oct. 15, officials said.

The city suspended parking enforcement March 16 following the state’s stay-at-home order prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple attempts in the ensuing months to reinforce parking regulations have been thwarted by ongoing shutdown orders.

In developing a plan to restart parking enforcement, city staff consulted with several business groups representing communities across San Diego.

Starting Oct. 1, the city will issue written warnings for vehicles parked in violation of:

• Posted street sweeping routes

• Metered parking restrictions

• Curb time limits

• Commercial zones

Citations will continue to be issued for vehicles parked illegally at red, white and blue painted curbs.

Although street sweeping has continued during the public health emergency, the resumption of parking enforcement will allow city sweepers to remove debris and dust along the curb line to maintain water quality and reduce the potential for flooding as the rainy season approaches, officials said.

During the two-week grace period, courtesy notices will be distributed to inform residents of the enforcement restart. ◆

City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

