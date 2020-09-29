La Jolla News Nuggets: Newsstands removal; 100 Wave Challenge; donations; more

26 abandoned newsstands are taken out of The Village

The La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District, in partnership with a volunteer crew from La Jolla Golf Carts, removed and disposed of 26 abandoned newsstands Sept. 23 that were on sidewalks throughout The Village, according to District Manager Mary Montgomery.

“After more than two years of off and on and trying to get this project done, the LJ MAD made huge progress by removing 26 rusty, abandoned newsstand racks,” Montgomery said in an email. “The LJ MAD would like to publicly thank the owners of the news racks that gave us permission to dispose of their racks. They were very collaborative and cooperative when it came to this effort.”

“The LJ MAD still has work to do, however, with the news racks that are left,” Montgomery added. “We’re going to consolidate the locations for the remaining news racks to better inventory and keep track of these publications. We’re going to need help from existing newsstand owners to update or come up with a plan to better represent their product and our village.”



Boys to Men Mentoring Network holds 100 Wave Challenge

The Boys to Men Mentoring Network is presenting the 100 Wave Challenge through Nov. 22. (Courtesy)

The Boys to Men Mentoring Network is asking surfers to participate in the 100 Wave Challenge through Nov. 22 to raise funds to help the nonprofit offer mentoring services to at-risk boys.

Surfers are encouraged to build teams, raise $1,000 per surfer, catch 100 waves as a team and invite a team of Boys to Men volunteers to cheer them on.

Surfers can document their 100 Wave Challenge experience and share photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #100wavechallenge. Visit bit.ly/100wavechallenge for more information.



Lions Club donates slippers, socks and more during pandemic

The La Jolla Presidents Lions Club spent the summer partnering with other local Lions Clubs to donate to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 30, the local Lions Club partnered with the San Diego Miramar Lions Club to donate 100 pairs of shower slippers to the veterans at Veterans Village of San Diego. On July 24, Lion Greg Robinson, who is on active military duty at the U.S. Embassy in Mali, made a cash donation to the president of the Bamako Cauris Lions Club on behalf of the La Jolla chapter. The money was used to buy food for residents of Bamako, Mali. On July 27, the La Jolla club again partnered with the San Diego Miramar chapter to donate 50 pairs of nonwool socks and 50 underwear to Veterans Village of San Diego.

On Sept. 10, members led by La Jolla Lions Club President Jeff Hansen, along with members of the San Diego Miramar club, donated coffee, doughnuts and bagels to more than 20 officers of the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division.

Learn more at lionsclubs.org.



Ex-UCSD chancellor commits $7 million for physician assistant education program

Former UC San Diego Chancellor and UC President Emeritus Richard Atkinson and Rita Atkinson have committed to give nearly $7 million via a charitable trust to establish and endow the Richard C. and Rita L. Atkinson UC San Diego Physician Assistant Education Program.

The gift is contingent on establishment of a physician assistant education program at UC San Diego if approved by the University of California.

“Richard Atkinson’s contributions to the university have been profound,” UC President Michael Drake said in a statement. “Richard and Rita Atkinson — an accomplished scientist, associate to the president and benefactor herself — are exemplary university citizens. ... Their visionary leadership on behalf of medical education at UC San Diego will resonate for years to come.”

The physician assistant education program is expected to be based out of the UCSD School of Medicine. Approval and accreditation by the UC system could take two years.



More than 7,500 volunteer for Coastal Cleanup Day

In a year when COVID-19 has hindered organized volunteerism, more than 7,500 registered volunteers throughout San Diego County committed to the 36th annual International Coastal Cleanup campaign. A day before the Sept. 26 event, data showed that the county’s registered volunteers made up 22 percent of all volunteers reported globally for the cleanup.

I Love A Clean San Diego piloted the close-to-home, socially distanced cleanup at the countywide Creek to Bay Cleanup in June, which was expanded for Coastal Cleanup Day.



LJ Crafted Wines takes 5 honors in 2020 Sommelier Challenge

Bird Rock winemaker LJ Crafted Wines won five awards in the 2020 Sommelier Challenge International Wine and Spirits Competition.

LJ Crafted Wines’ 2018 zinfandel earned a Platinum award; its 2018 pinot noir, 2018 cabernet sauvignon and 2019 grenache took Gold, and its 2018 merlot earned a Silver award.

“Our wines were the only submissions in growlers,” said LJ Crafted Wines owner Lowell Jooste. “Thanks to community support, our reusable-bottle concept has saved over 90,000 single-use wine bottles from production and disposal.”



Bike path cleanup coming Oct. 24

La Jolla Parks & Beaches and La Jolla Kiwanis invite volunteers to spend a day cleaning up the Fay Avenue extension/bike path and surrounding open space from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

“Last year’s rainy season has resulted in an abundance of weeds and dry brush that need to be removed to keep the path free of obstacles and to deter any potential fire hazards,” according to volunteer organizer Debbie Adams.

Thanks to an initial grant from La Jolla Kiwanis and an ongoing donation campaign, a professional gardening service will tackle the more difficult work. Volunteers will remove dry brush and weeds.

In accord with coronavirus protocol, masks, gloves and social distancing will be required. When possible, volunteers should provide their own tools (brooms, rakes, trash cans, pruners, clippers and/or loppers). A limited amount of loaner tools and gloves will be available. Volunteers can sign up at ljbird45@gmail.com.

Donations can be directed to the La Jolla Kiwanis Foundation (designate the bike path fund), P.O. Box 81, La Jolla, CA 92038 (tax ID 23-7167203).

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆