Election 2020: Things to know about voting

If you’re planning to cast a ballot by mail or in person for the Nov. 3 general election, here are some things to know:

▶ All active registered voters in California will be mailed a vote-by-mail ballot beginning Monday, Oct. 5.

▶ Completed ballots can be submitted by mail or at drop-off locations staffed by election workers. The drop-off locations will be open Oct. 6 through Nov. 3. Hours may vary (check each location’s website), except on Election Day, when all drop-off locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In La Jolla’s 92037 ZIP code, drop-off locations will be at:

• Dan McKinney Family YMCA, 8355 Cliffridge Ave.

• La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave.

• Shepherd YMCA Firehouse, 7877 Herschel Ave.

▶ In-person polling places will be open four days, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Voters will be assigned to a polling place.

In the 92037 ZIP code, polling places will be at:

• La Jolla Elementary School, 1111 Marine St.

• Muirlands Middle School, 1056 Nautilus St.

• Torrey Pines Elementary School, 8350 Cliffridge Ave.

▶ County public health orders regarding face coverings and social distancing will be in effect because of the coronavirus pandemic.

▶ For more information, visit sdvote.com or call (858) 565-5800.

Source: San Diego County registrar of voters office