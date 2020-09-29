Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 1-8

Thursday, Oct. 1

• The La Jolla Community Center’s online class “How to Zoom for Beginners Q&A” meets at 1 p.m. bit.ly/ljcchowtozoom

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Sunday, Oct. 4

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Oct. 6

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. J.B. Kamdar, a Rotarian and former district governor of Chennai, India, will speak on how we can all connect to support one another and serve communities around the world. Guests are welcome. rotarycluboflajolla.com

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org

Thursday, Oct. 8

• Scripps Research Institute blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Court. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

